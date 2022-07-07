Dangerous heat continues, risk for strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon

 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
111.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Madison, Limestone, Colbert and Lauderdale
Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Carson Meredith

The extreme heat continues Thursday in North Alabama. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for Colbert, Lauderdale, Limestone, Lincoln, and Madison Counties until 7 PM Friday. A Heat Advisory continues for the rest of our coverage area until 7 PM Friday as well. Forecast highs in the upper 90s today will feel more like 108 degrees in the Heat Advisory area and closer to 110 degrees in the Excessive Heat Warning area. Continue to exercise caution outside. Stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks indoors too.

In addition to the heat, we are tracking a better chance for storms today. Some storms could be strong to severe, especially in northeast Alabama where a Level 2 severe weather risk has been posted. Any storm today will produce heavy rain, but the strongest storms will be capable of 60 MPH wind gusts. Storms will fade past sunset, but it remains very muggy overnight with lows in the mid 70s.

Expect more of the same Friday with highs near 100 degrees, heat index values up to 110, and scattered afternoon thunderstorms. A cold front is expected to move through North Alabama Saturday, putting an end to the extreme heat! Several waves of thunderstorms are expected ahead of the front, which will put a damper on your outdoor plans. Exact timing of these storms is still in question and will depend on how fast or slow the front moves through. If the front moves in later in the evening Saturday, we may need to watch for stronger storms during the afternoon hours. Highs remain in the low to mid 90s next week, but it won't feel quite as miserable as it has been this week. Additional rain chances are back by next Wednesday. Most of us will pick up one to two inches of rain in the next seven days!

