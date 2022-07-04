Dangerous heat and humidity sets in for North Alabama

A few stray showers and storms will be possible this evening, but most, if not all of North Alabama, will be dry for Fourth of July fireworks tonight.
After seeing highs in the mid- to upper 90s Monday, expect similar conditions Tuesday with slightly higher humidity. This dangerous combination of heat and humidity will push heat index values to 105+ for several hours each day this workweek. This is why the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for noon Tuesday all the way through 7 p.m. Thursday.
Daily storm chances continue through the remainder of the week. The bigger headline, though, will be the return of dangerous heat. Highs in the mid- to upper 90s will push the heat index to 105 degrees each afternoon.
By Saturday, shower and thunderstorm chances become a bit more likely, but it will still not be enough to ease drought concerns. There is little, if any, relief from the heat on the way. Highs may finally dip into the low 90s by Sunday, but this long streak of 90s looks to continue for quite some time.