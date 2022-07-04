 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Dangerous heat and humidity sets in for North Alabama

HeatAdvisoryJuly5

A few stray showers and storms will be possible this evening, but most, if not all of North Alabama, will be dry for Fourth of July fireworks tonight.

After seeing highs in the mid- to upper 90s Monday, expect similar conditions Tuesday with slightly higher humidity. This dangerous combination of heat and humidity will push heat index values to 105+ for several hours each day this workweek. This is why the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for noon Tuesday all the way through 7 p.m. Thursday.

Daily storm chances continue through the remainder of the week. The bigger headline, though, will be the return of dangerous heat. Highs in the mid- to upper 90s will push the heat index to 105 degrees each afternoon. 

By Saturday, shower and thunderstorm chances become a bit more likely, but it will still not be enough to ease drought concerns. There is little, if any, relief from the heat on the way. Highs may finally dip into the low 90s by Sunday, but this long streak of 90s looks to continue for quite some time.

