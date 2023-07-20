Dangerous heat and a few strong storms Thursday

*Heat Advisory in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM Thursday for all Alabama counties except DeKalb and Jackson*
Dangerous heat is expected across North Alabama Thursday. Actual temperatures quickly reach the mid 90s this afternoon. Heat index values will peak around 107 degrees. Be sure to take precautions in today's heat. Stay hydrated and limit your time outside during the afternoon hours.
Scattered showers and storms also remain possible this afternoon. Most of the storms will stay to our north in Tennessee. Any storms that do make it to our area this afternoon and tonight could quickly become severe. Once again, heavy rain and damaging wind gusts are the primary threats.
Storm coverage is higher Friday as a slow moving cold front pushes closer to North Alabama. Lingering storms can't be ruled out Saturday but most of this weekend will be drier, less humid, and slightly cooler.
THURSDAY: Hot and humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: W/SW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Spotty showers and storms. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30%. Wind: W/SW 5-10 MPH.