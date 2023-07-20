 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105-109 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Today.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Dangerous heat and a few strong storms Thursday

Thursday Heat Index
Carson Meredith

*Heat Advisory in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM Thursday for all Alabama counties except DeKalb and Jackson*

Dangerous heat is expected across North Alabama Thursday. Actual temperatures quickly reach the mid 90s this afternoon. Heat index values will peak around 107 degrees. Be sure to take precautions in today's heat. Stay hydrated and limit your time outside during the afternoon hours.

Scattered showers and storms also remain possible this afternoon. Most of the storms will stay to our north in Tennessee. Any storms that do make it to our area this afternoon and tonight could quickly become severe. Once again, heavy rain and damaging wind gusts are the primary threats.

Storm coverage is higher Friday as a slow moving cold front pushes closer to North Alabama. Lingering storms can't be ruled out Saturday but most of this weekend will be drier, less humid, and slightly cooler.

THURSDAY: Hot and humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: W/SW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Spotty showers and storms. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30%. Wind: W/SW 5-10 MPH.

