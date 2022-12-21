Dangerous cold arrives tomorrow night, light snow also possible

*Wind Chill WARNING in effect Thursday night through Noon Friday*
Patchy fog has developed across North Alabama this morning. Plan on a few extra minutes getting to your destination and take it slow on the roads. Clouds will stream back into the area this afternoon. High temperatures reach the low 50s.
Extremely cold Arctic air moves into North Alabama Thursday night. Rain ahead of the Arctic front will transition to snow as colder air rushes in. The window for potential snow Thursday evening will be from 6 PM to midnight. Light accumulations up to a half inch are possible. Isolated areas in the higher elevations may see one inch of snow. Regardless of snow amounts, black ice will be a concern Friday as residual moisture on roadways freezes over.
Friday morning low temperatures crash into the single digits. Wind chill values as low as 15 degrees below zero are expected. These wind chills can produce frostbite in 15 to 30 minutes. Remember to protect the 4 P's of cold weather: People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants. Afternoon highs on Friday remain in the teens despite clearing skies. Wind chills hover near or just below zero all day.
Bitterly cold weather sticks around Christmas weekend. Highs Saturday and Christmas Day Sunday are stuck in the 20s. Wind chills during the afternoons will be in the teens then drop back to the single digits at night.
WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds, mild. Highs in the low 50s. Wind: E 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.