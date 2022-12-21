Dangerous cold arrives tomorrow night, light snow also possible

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Patchy Freezing Fog possible through 9 AM for portions of north
Alabama...

Patchy freezing fog has developed across portions of north Alabama,
especially locations immediately along the Tennessee River, with
visibilities dropping to 1/2 mile or less in isolated areas. In a few
locations, this fog will be capable of depositing a thin layer of
ice on exposed surfaces. Bridges, overpasses, and elevated highways
are most at risk.

Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, especially on
bridges and overpasses. Visibilities will vary significantly given
the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed,
and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars.

The fog should begin to burn off by 9 AM CST.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...
...WIND CHILL WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. For the
Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind
chills as low as 10 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight Thursday
night to noon CST Friday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in
hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds Thursday night into Friday
morning could also lead to sporatic power outages. Make sure
your home is properly winterized in case of a power outage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Dangerous cold arrives tomorrow night, light snow also possible

  • 0
Friday AM Wind Chills
Carson Meredith

*Wind Chill WARNING in effect Thursday night through Noon Friday*

Patchy fog has developed across North Alabama this morning. Plan on a few extra minutes getting to your destination and take it slow on the roads. Clouds will stream back into the area this afternoon. High temperatures reach the low 50s.

Extremely cold Arctic air moves into North Alabama Thursday night. Rain ahead of the Arctic front will transition to snow as colder air rushes in. The window for potential snow Thursday evening will be from 6 PM to midnight. Light accumulations up to a half inch are possible. Isolated areas in the higher elevations may see one inch of snow. Regardless of snow amounts, black ice will be a concern Friday as residual moisture on roadways freezes over.

Friday morning low temperatures crash into the single digits. Wind chill values as low as 15 degrees below zero are expected. These wind chills can produce frostbite in 15 to 30 minutes. Remember to protect the 4 P's of cold weather: People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants. Afternoon highs on Friday remain in the teens despite clearing skies. Wind chills hover near or just below zero all day.

Bitterly cold weather sticks around Christmas weekend. Highs Saturday and Christmas Day Sunday are stuck in the 20s. Wind chills during the afternoons will be in the teens then drop back to the single digits at night.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds, mild. Highs in the low 50s. Wind: E 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

