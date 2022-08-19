Dangerous chemicals from rollover wreck moved out of Alabama

The dangerous chemical that shut down a major intersection in Rainsville is now out of Alabama. The trucking company took the organic peroxide to the supplier in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Now, an investigation is underway into what caused the tractor-trailer to flip over.
According to Skyline Transportation owner Jeff Reed, "this was a freak accident."
They're looking to see if a mistake was made while securing the containers inside the trailer. Right now, Reed believes the weight of the 300-gallon containers may have shifted causing the truck to overturn. There were 12 inside the truck at the time.
Only two of the containers spilled organic peroxide onto the street. Crews spent all day Thursday spraying the truck with water and cleaning up the chemical mess.
Some of the chemical that didn't spill was put into a new container, which started to leak Friday morning.
It was a much smaller leak compared to Thursday. The DeKalb County EMA said the valve that was supposed to keep the pressure in the container malfunctioned, letting the pressure build up until the cap popped off. That's when someone reported smoke in the building.
"It wasn't actually a fire. It was just the chemicals were smoking," Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine said.
City officials took quick action and closed off roads within 150 feet of the towing company. Several agencies remained in the area keeping an eye on the situation.
"They had their finger on the pulse of it. If this happens, then we got to put this in place," Baine explained.
By Friday evening, the roads were reopened and crews were cleaning up the chemicals. The mayor said it's expected to be done as quickly as possible.
There were no reported medical calls after either chemical spill. The driver of the tractor-trailer is also back home and doing OK.