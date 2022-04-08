'Dancing With the Stars' moving to Disney+ after 30 seasons on ABC

"Dancing With the Stars" has found a new home.
After airing on ABC for 30 seasons, the hit reality competition show is moving to Disney+.
The show will be the first live series to debut on the streaming service.
"'Dancing with the Stars' has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series," Kareem Daniel, the chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, said in a statement.
