...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

'Dancing With the Stars' moving to Disney+ after 30 seasons on ABC

Dancing with the Stars logo
Facebook/DWTS

"Dancing With the Stars" has found a new home.

After airing on ABC for 30 seasons, the hit reality competition show is moving to Disney+.

The show will be the first live series to debut on the streaming service.

"'Dancing with the Stars' has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series," Kareem Daniel, the chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, said in a statement.

