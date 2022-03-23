Damp and dreary Wednesday, drying out for the rest of the week

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Alabama and southern middle
Tennessee, including the following counties, in north central
Alabama, Limestone, Madison and Morgan. In southern middle
Tennessee, Lincoln.

* WHEN...Until 815 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-
prone locations is imminent or occurring. Indian creek in Madison
county is currently above flood stage just below 10 feet and steady.
This will remain above flood stage for several more hours, before
falling below flood stage, continuing flooding concerns.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 339 AM CDT, Some additional light to moderate rain will
continue early this
morning. However, primary flooding will occur from runoff
from
previous heavy rainfall.
- Additional rainfall amounts less than one quarter of an inch
are possible in the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Hartselle,
Fayetteville, Meridianville, Redstone Arsenal, Moores Mill,
Hazel Green, Priceville, Trinity, Triana, University Of
Alabama In Huntsville, Harvest, Alabama A And M University,
Marshall Space Flight Center, Huntsville International
Airport, New Market and Tanner.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flood yards on the
downstream side of the Brownsboro Road bridge.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 16.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early this morning to a crest of 18.8 feet this afternoon. It
will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.8 feet on 11/24/2019.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Damp and dreary Wednesday, drying out for the rest of the week

Wednesday Forecast
Carson Meredith

The heavy rain has ended but showers continue to linger in northeast Alabama. A cold front will pass through the region later this morning and end most of our rain chances outside of mist and drizzle. The clouds are not going anywhere, keeping temperatures nearly steady in the low to mid 60s. Gusty winds up to 25 MPH will stick around today, but it certainly won't be as windy as what we experienced Tuesday. We will start to see some clearing late this afternoon and overnight. Thursday morning temperatures will be much cooler in the low 40s.

The weather pattern turns unusually quiet for the next five to seven days. An upper level low will meander across the Plains and Great Lakes region this week. Most of the rain associated with this low stays north of us, but we will see more clouds than sun at times through Friday. This cloud cover combined with some cooler air moving in will keep highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Sunshine makes a full comeback this weekend as highs remain in the 60s. Overnight lows stay chilly with lows back in the 30s Sunday morning. Next week starts off quiet and much warmer! We're back in the 70s Monday and make a run for 80 Tuesday. Our next widespread rain chance holds off until the middle of next week.

