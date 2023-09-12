Damaging wind gusts possible this afternoon and evening

A level 1 risk for severe weather is in place today for northeast Alabama. A few strong storms capable of producing damaging winds will be possible late this afternoon and early this evening. Brief downpours and frequent lightning will also be hazards. Showers will slowly clear from north to south tonight.
We can put the umbrellas away for a few days beginning tomorrow. Wednesday will feature partly cloudy skies, a steady north breeze, and lower humidity. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Thursday and Friday will remain dry with highs in the low to mid-80s. Wednesday night and Thursday night will be refreshingly cool with lows in the upper 50s.
Another cold front will likely trigger scattered thunderstorms on Saturday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. These do not appear to pose a significant severe threat, but a few strong gusts can't be ruled out. Conditions should trend drier again Sunday through much of next week.
TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the mid-60s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: NNE 5-10 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: NNE 6-12 MPH.