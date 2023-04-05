Damaging wind and large hail possible tonight

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9 PM for northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.
Remain weather aware today and tonight! The first wave of thunderstorms could move into the Shoals as early as 5 PM this afternoon. That will likely fizzle as it approaches I-65 early this evening. Additional storms are then expected to move into northwest Alabama late this evening. Both rounds of storms will pose a threat for damaging wind gusts and large hail. Tornadoes are unlikely.
Showers and storms will continue overnight primarily in the northwest half of our area. Scattered showers will stick around Thursday morning before gradually clearing in the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected tomorrow.
Even more rain will likely return late Thursday and should stick around all day Friday and the first half of Saturday. Rain totals between today and Saturday could reach 2-3" and will likely cause local creeks and rivers to rise.
The wet weather will knock highs down to the low and mid 60s Thursday through Saturday. Easter Sunday will likely be dry with highs in the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Strong storms possible. Lows in the low 60s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: S 4-9 MPH.
THURSDAY: Scattered showers and isolated storms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 70%. Wind: N 6-12 MPH.