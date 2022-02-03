Damage, injuries reported after radar-indicated tornado in Hale County

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding of mainstem rivers is possible, along with
significant rises on area creeks and streams. Localized areal and
flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Cullman, DeKalb,
Jackson, Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle
Tennessee, Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
