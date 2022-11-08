Dale Strong wins Alabama U.S. House of Representatives seat

Republican Dale Strong is Alabama’s newest member of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Strong defeated Democrat Kathy Warner-Stanton and Libertarian Phillip Greer in Tuesday’s General Election, according to unofficial results. The Associated Press called the race for Strong shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Strong, currently chairman of the Madison County Commission, replaces outgoing Rep. Mo Brooks. Brooks is leaving public office after a failed attempt for Alabama’s open U.S. Senate seat.
Phillip Greer: 3%
Dale Strong: 70%
Kathy Warner-Stanton: 27%