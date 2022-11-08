 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dale Strong wins Alabama U.S. House of Representatives seat

  • Updated
  • 0
Dale Strong

Dale Strong, Republican candidate for Alabama’s 5th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives

Republican Dale Strong is Alabama’s newest member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Strong defeated Democrat Kathy Warner-Stanton and Libertarian Phillip Greer in Tuesday’s General Election, according to unofficial results. The Associated Press called the race for Strong shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Strong, currently chairman of the Madison County Commission, replaces outgoing Rep. Mo Brooks. Brooks is leaving public office after a failed attempt for Alabama’s open U.S. Senate seat.

Phillip Greer: 3%

Dale Strong: 70%

Kathy Warner-Stanton: 27%

See full results HERE

The Republican faces Democrat Kathy Warner-Stanton and Libertarian Phillip Greer in the race to replace U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you