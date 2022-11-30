Dale Strong picks Trump for 2024

Current Madison County Commission Chairman and U.S. House of Representatives-elect Dale Strong knows who he’s supporting for president of the United States in 2024.
His pick: Former President Donald Trump.
“Donald Trump has my full endorsement in his campaign for president. In the White House he closed our borders, brought back thousands of American jobs and had the economy growing like never before,” according to a post on Strong’s “Dale Strong for Congress” campaign page on Facebook.
Strong was elected to the U.S. House district representing Huntsville and the surrounding area on Election Day. Trump endorsed Strong in that race.
In January, Strong leaves the county commission and replaces former Trump ally U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks in Washington, D.C. Brooks and the former president became publicly hostile toward one another after Trump endorsed Katie Britt for Alabama’s open seat in the U.S. Senate. Britt soundly defeated Brooks in the Republican primary runoff for that position.
Strong, who also hopes Trump will make a campaign stop in North Alabama, may not be the first Alabama official to endorse the former president’s return to the White House.
In a story published in mid-November, a Huntsville newspaper reports that Alabama U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville told them he also supports Trump’s 2024 campaign.