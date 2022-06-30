Daily storms continue heading into the holiday weekend

It's another hot and humid day in North Alabama for Thursday. The 90-degree streak continues thanks to the 93 in Huntsville and 95 in Muscle Shoals today.
It's possible that a slight increase in shower and storm coverage Friday could end the streak, but it will be close, with forecast highs near 90.
Storm coverage peaks each afternoon before fading after sunset. There is still no need to cancel your outdoor cookouts or festivities this weekend! Just be sure to have an indoor place to go to in case a storm pops up where you are.
Highs continue to hover near 90, but the "air you can wear" will make it feel more like the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Rainfall amounts will be around a half-inch for most, but northeastern Alabama could be lucky enough to receive closer to 1 inch of rain over the next seven days.
Looking for any relief from the heat and storms? Well, there is not much to be found, unfortunately. Long-term forecasts indicate highs back into the mid-90s through mid-July with pop-up storms likely sticking around, too.