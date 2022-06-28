Daily storm chances increase through Independence Day

Much-needed rainfall is in the forecast for North Alabama for the rest of this week.
Isolated storms in northeastern Alabama quickly fade over the rest of Tuesday evening, but the unsettled pattern continues through Independence Day.
The cold front that moved through the area Sunday night will retreat northward Wednesday. This will increase our humidity and set the stage for daily shower and storm chances that peak each afternoon. Severe weather is unlikely, but any storm can produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Rain chances will be at their highest for the Fourth of July weekend. The continued humidity combined with a tropical disturbance moving into the Southeast will keep rain chances at 50/50 Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
What does this mean for your holiday cookouts and fireworks? No day this weekend will be a washout, so there's no need to cancel any outdoor plans. However, make sure you have an indoor place to go if a storm moves near your area!
Rainfall totals around a quarter- to half-inch are expected over the next week. Some heavier thunderstorms could send totals closer to 1 inch. Temperatures remain seasonable, with highs near 90 and lows near 70.