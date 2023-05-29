Daily storm chances and rising temperatures for the rest of the week

Our extended weekend is ending on a cool and dry note. Today's cloud cover will clear out overnight as temperatures drop to the upper 50s and low 60s.
Typical summer weather is back in the forecast starting tomorrow. Highs Tuesday through the remainder of the week will be in the mid to upper 80s. Meanwhile, overnight lows will climb to the mid 60s during this stretch.
Scattered afternoon and evening storms will be possible each day tomorrow through Friday. The usual threats of brief downpours, lightning, gusty winds and small hail can be expected. It looks like rain chances will decrease as we head into next weekend.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Wind: NNE 3-6 MPH.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated PM storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: ENE 4-8 MPH.