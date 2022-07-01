Daily hit-or-miss storms through the 4th of July Weekend

Huntsville hit a high of 95 degrees Friday to start the month of July. All this heat and humidity fueled another round of pop-up showers and storms this afternoon and evening. This stagnant pattern isn't going anywhere as we head into the holiday weekend.
There are no major changes to your Fourth of July weekend forecast. High temperatures will remain in the low 90s, but an increase in moisture will push feels-like temperatures to near 100 degrees.
Spotty showers and storms will bubble up each afternoon before ending past sunset. This weekend will not be a washout, but be ready to head inside if a storm approaches your location!
Temperatures climb into the mid-90s next week as daily storm chances linger. Feels-like temperatures could approach Heat Advisory criteria by Tuesday and Wednesday as "air you can wear" continues to take control.