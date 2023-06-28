Daikin Spirit of America golf tournament tees off in Decatur

The 2023 Daikin Spirit of America Golf Tournament got underway at Burningtree Country Club in Decatur today.
The Spirit of America golf tournament is an annual event that consists of 111 golfers from 39 different colleges from across the country. The Tournament is a four round event with the cut-line taking place following the third round of the tournament.
Top Five After Day One:
1ST Adam Coull Memphis -6
T-2ND Justin Burroughs Clemson -4
T-2ND Jack Tanner Memphis -4
T-4TH Rylan Wotherspoon Cincinnati -2
T-4TH Carter Loflin Georgia -2
T-4TH Luke Sienkiewicz Central Arkansas -2
T-4TH Hunter Battles LA TECH -2