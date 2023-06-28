 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 11 AM CDT
FRIDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and
Cullman Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT
Friday. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM Thursday to 11 AM
CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

Daikin Spirit of America golf tournament tees off in Decatur

  • 0
daikin

The 2023 Daikin Spirit of America Golf Tournament got underway at Burningtree Country Club in Decatur today. 

The Spirit of America golf tournament is an annual event that consists of 111 golfers from 39 different colleges from across the country. The Tournament is a four round event with the cut-line taking place following the third round of the tournament. 

Top Five After Day One:

1ST Adam Coull Memphis -6

T-2ND Justin Burroughs Clemson -4

T-2ND Jack Tanner Memphis -4

T-4TH Rylan Wotherspoon Cincinnati -2

T-4TH Carter Loflin Georgia -2

T-4TH Luke Sienkiewicz Central Arkansas -2

T-4TH Hunter Battles LA TECH -2

