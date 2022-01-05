Daikin America cited for 10 OSHA violations after 2 die, 1 sickened by chemical exposure

Daikin America faces more than $230,000 in fines after a federal investigation confirmed exposure to dangerous toxins at Daikin led to the deaths of two employees and sickened another worker, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Wednesday.
The investigation found Daikin exposed three chemical operators to toxic fluorocarbon and other hazardous chemicals that led to respiratory failure for the workers at its Decatur facility on July 2, 2021.
Wesley Rusk had been at the company for more than 20 years. He was treated at Vanderbilt Medical Center before dying Aug. 10, 2021. Will Delashaw was in the intensive care unit at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital. He died Sept. 28, 2021.
The third employee spent nearly a week in a local hospital for treatment before he returned home, the DOL said Wednesday.
“Two families will enter 2022 without their loved ones and one family will have the long-lasting memory of a frightening and serious illness,” said Ramona Morris, area director for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration in Birmingham. “This tragic event should serve as a lesson for all employers to ensure effective safety protocols are established before initiating maintenance activities involving chemical processing equipment and systems.”
OSHA’s investigation found the exposure occurred while the workers were conducting maintenance activities that resulted in the release of toxic fumes. It also revealed that Daikin failed to implement “critical safe work practices … and ensure workers used appropriate respiratory protection and personal protective equipment,” according to the DOL.
Daikin now faces a total of $232,103 in fines and OSHA citations for nine serious and one willful violation. The company has 15 business days to comply, request an informal conference with the area director or contest the findings before an independent review commission.
