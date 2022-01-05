Daikin America cited for 10 OSHA violations after 2 die, 1 sickened by chemical exposure

You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Light Wintry Precipitation Possible Thursday Across the Tennessee
Valley...

A low pressure system will move across the Southeastern United
States, bringing rain and wintry precipitation to southern middle
Tennessee and portions of northern Alabama on Thursday.

Precipitation will begin just after sunrise Thursday morning over
northwest Alabama, and rapidly spread northeastward across the
region. This precipitation may begin as a mixture of rain, freezing
rain, sleet and/or snow, especially for areas north of the Tennessee
River. Some light snow or sleet accumulation is possible in areas
mainly north of the Tennessee River.

By midday, a change over to mostly rain is expected across most of
northern Alabama, while locations across southern middle Tennessee
will likely maintain some form of wintry precipitation through the
day. As colder air moves back in late Thursday afternoon and
evening, any liquid rain will likely change back over to light snow.
Additional light snow accumulations will be possible. Any remaining
water on roadways will freeze overnight Thursday and could lead to
some localized travel impacts.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to one inch with locally higher amounts possible and ice
accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerous cold will settle in Thursday
night after the rain ends. Any water on roads will likely freeze
and become ice. There is a high amount of forecast uncertainty,
and snow and ice totals may fluctuate in future updates. Please
continue to monitor the forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Daikin America cited for 10 OSHA violations after 2 die, 1 sickened by chemical exposure

  • 0
Daikin America Decatur

Daikin America in Decatur

Daikin America faces more than $230,000 in fines after a federal investigation confirmed exposure to dangerous toxins at Daikin led to the deaths of two employees and sickened another worker, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Wednesday.

The investigation found Daikin exposed three chemical operators to toxic fluorocarbon and other hazardous chemicals that led to respiratory failure for the workers at its Decatur facility on July 2, 2021.

Wesley Rusk had been at the company for more than 20 years. He was treated at Vanderbilt Medical Center before dying Aug. 10, 2021. Will Delashaw was in the intensive care unit at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital. He died Sept. 28, 2021.

The third employee spent nearly a week in a local hospital for treatment before he returned home, the DOL said Wednesday.

“Two families will enter 2022 without their loved ones and one family will have the long-lasting memory of a frightening and serious illness,” said Ramona Morris, area director for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration in Birmingham. “This tragic event should serve as a lesson for all employers to ensure effective safety protocols are established before initiating maintenance activities involving chemical processing equipment and systems.”

OSHA’s investigation found the exposure occurred while the workers were conducting maintenance activities that resulted in the release of toxic fumes. It also revealed that Daikin failed to implement “critical safe work practices … and ensure workers used appropriate respiratory protection and personal protective equipment,” according to the DOL.

Daikin now faces a total of $232,103 in fines and OSHA citations for nine serious and one willful violation. The company has 15 business days to comply, request an informal conference with the area director or contest the findings before an independent review commission.

This story will be updated.

