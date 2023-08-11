Dads on Duty and Moms as Mentors seeks volunteers for mentorship program

Decatur City Schools needs your help finding mentors in hopes to create a positive and encouraging environment for their students.
“Dads on Duty” and “Moms as Mentors” is a volunteer program where adults can interact with students at Austin and Decatur middle schools encouraging them to strive for good behavior and attendance.
Bruce Jones, the Community Outreach Coordinator for Decatur City Schools, says this is an opportunity for students to connect with positive role models.
“Truly the goal is to build connections, engage with these kids, and build some relationships, so kids can know they have a positive outlet that they can see on a regular basis in their schools,” Jones said.
Mentors greet students in the morning, eat with them at lunch, and spend time together at dismissal before heading home.
There are currently 30 volunteers between Austin and Decatur Middle Schools and among them is Russell Mann– a youth pastor in Decatur who joined the “Dads on Duty” program this year.
Mann says it's important to him to show up for the kids, even outside of school hours.
“I go to a lot of sports games, I go to a lot of plays and band concerts, and all sorts of stuff because these are all ways to just support the students at what they're skilled at and what they're passionate about,” said Mann.
Anyone from a pastor, to a parent can become a mentor.
Pastor Regina Willingham says she volunteers because she is able to help everyone in the school system.
“What we want to do is not just be an encouragement to the students, but be an encouragement to the teachers as well- that they’re not doing this by themselves,” Willingham said.
“It really does take a village to raise the kids, and so this is our way of saying we see you, we understand you, and we're here for both of you,” Willingham continued.
Right now Decatur City Schools would like 20 more volunteers to ensure at least one mentor is at the middle schools throughout the day.
They’re looking for positive volunteers who have a heart for kids and want to give back to the community.
If you're interested in joining the “Dads on Duty” or “Moms as Mentors” program, you can contact Bruce Jones at bruce.jones@dcs.edu or reach him at 256-227-4725.