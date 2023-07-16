 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect Tuesday for Huntsville and Decatur...

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued
an Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan counties, for Tuesday,
July 18.

An air quality alert means that ground level ozone or particulate
matter concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy
for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are at the
highest risk under these expected conditions.

ADEM recommends the following actions during an air quality alert
day:

Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher
temperature.

Limit driving and combine errands.

Use the bus or car pool to work.

Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment.

Refuel cars and trucks after 6 pm.

Limit engine idling.

Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep
evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them when poor air quality
is forecast.

If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.

For more information on what to do on an Air Quality Alert day,
visit the ADEM website at www.adem.alabama.gov, and click on Air
Quality Forecast. You can also visit the Environmental Protection
Agency at airnow.gov.

Cyclists fall ‘like skittles’ at the Tour de France in spectacular crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Cyclists fall ‘like skittles’ at the Tour de France in spectacular crash

The pile-up happened on Stage 15 on July 16.

(CNN) — Crashes in the Tour de France are commonplace, but a pile-up during Sunday’s Stage 15 was particularly eye-catching as a number of riders fell after a fan apparently tried to take a picture.

The incident happened around 129km from the finish line. The riders were travelling from Les Gets les Portes du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc.

Eurosport commentary during live coverage of the race said a spectator had caused a rider to be put off balance.

“Someone taking a selfie on the side of the road,” said commentator Dan Lloyd. “It was one of the Jumbo riders who was clipped by them enough that he lost control … just somebody stepping too far out, trying to take a picture, clipping the riders who are hugging one side of the road to the other, and this is the consequence of that.”

“An arm came out and clipped a shoulder, and down we all came like skittles,” said Carlton Kirby on Eurosport.

The individual made contact with Sepp Kuss, according to the BBC. The Team Jumbo-Visma rider fell, causing others to follow on a narrow section of a road.

The stage resumed with all the affected riders getting back on their bikes. Meanwhile, on social media many fans were angered by the incident and some participating teams posted messages reminding spectators to keep their distance.

“If you are spectating at this amazing event, please give the riders room to race,” tweeted INEOS Grenadiers, while Team Jumbo-Visma posted: “Please be always aware when watching cycling at the side of the road.”

Team Confidis tweeted: “Please be careful, so that the party remains a party for the racers but equally for you. You don’t need a phone to create mind-blowing memories.”

Spectators lining the route of cycling’s most famous race is part of the Tour’s unique atmosphere.

In 2021, a fan stepped in front of the racing pack holding a cardboard sign, causing dozens of cyclists to crash during the Tour.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Cyclists fall ‘like skittles’ at the Tour de France in spectacular crash

Around 20 riders fell off their bikes.
Cyclists fall ‘like skittles’ at the Tour de France in spectacular crash

Team Jumbo-Visma's Nathan van Hooydonck receives medical attention.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you