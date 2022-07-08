 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
111.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Morgan, Madison, Limestone, Franklin AL,
Colbert, Lawrence and Lauderdale Counties. In Tennessee, Moore
and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Cyclist Daniel Oss withdraws from Tour de France after breaking neck in high-speed crash with fan

Daniel Oss passing through the cobblestones during the Tour de France on July 06, 2022.

 Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Cyclist Daniel Oss has been forced to retire from this year's Tour de France with a broken neck after he collided with spectators.

The Team TotalEnergies rider crashed into fans at high speed while they were lined up along a cobbled street during Stage 5 between Lille and Arenberg.

Footage shows Oss getting knocked off balance after clipping one fan before colliding with another who is leaning out to film the race on a phone.

"Complementary examinations have revealed a fracture of a cervical vertebra requiring immobilization for a few weeks," a team statement read.

"Daniel Oss is therefore forced to leave the Tour de France... The whole team wishes you a good recovery Daniel."

Multiple crashes occurred, although not all serious, during Wednesday's Stage 5 as riders raced on cobblestones.

The Italian rider was somehow able to finish the stage despite the crash, which also involved two other riders who were brought down behind him.

During last year's race, a fan caused a major crash after stepping in front of the racing pack holding a cardboard sign, appearing to display a message for the television cameras. The woman in question was subsequently identified and arrested by authorities.

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar is now the current overall Tour leader after winning Stage 6.

