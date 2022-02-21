 Skip to main content
Cybersecurity analyst warns North Alabama among primary targets if Russia launches cyberattack

  • Updated
Putin orders troops into pro-Russian regions of eastern Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council, in Moscow, Russia, on February 21, 2022.

 Aleksey Nikolskyi/Sputnik/AP

The U.S. is not only anticipating an invasion of Ukraine, but also possible cyberattacks here at home.

"If they think it's a world away, it's not," said Jay Town, vice president of Grey Analytics. "It's just a few clicks away."

Law enforcement agencies and companies across the country are being warned to stay alert, as federal officials believe Russia could launch a cyberattack if the U.S. follows through on its threat to issue sanctions against Russia if the country invades Ukraine.

The Department of Homeland Security said the U.S. is on heightened alert for those cyberattacks, especially as U.S. leaders debate whether or not to impose sanctions on Russia.

It wouldn't be the first time the U.S. has faced a cyberattack because of sanctions.

In 2013, Iran hacked and overwhelmed U.S. banks after the U.S. imposed sanctions for the country's lack of cooperation when it came to developing nuclear weapons. Town said this is a very similar scenario.

"This isn't new. Cyberattacks and cyberhacking is just part of asymmetric warfare that we have to prepare for and have to prepare for ahead of time," Town explained.

There is some cause for concern, as cybercriminals based in Russia were responsible for two of the most destructive cyberattacks. That included the 2021 ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline and the shutdown of meat supplier JBS.

Town said he expects something as big as the Colonial Pipeline shutdown to occur, if not bigger.

With the Redstone Arsenal and several defense contractors in the area, Town said, North Alabama is one of the biggest targets for cyberattacks. This might be no surprise, given its importance in terms of aerospace and military defense.

The Department of Homeland Security said Russia tries to gain access to critical infrastructure in the U.S. So, the main targets will be banks, utilities and hospitals.

"All of that is in the Russian playbook," Town said. "All of that is something they will try to unleash on the United States and our NATO allies, and it's something we need to be prepared for."

Town said the threat is always there, but with the rising tensions, the threat is higher than ever before, which means you should be more aware.

"There won't be — in the near future, anyway — a more critical time to practice cyber-hygiene than right now," Town said.

He explained 90% of all hacking, including ransomware, starts with a click. Federal officials are asking companies to lower their threshold on what they consider suspicious and to report anything out of place immediately.

You should be extra cautious when receiving emails from people you don't know or when you go to websites you're not familiar with. Town recommends using work computers for work only.

"Honestly, government can't do it all. It's the responsibility of private corporations and agencies to ensure that their cyber-health is kept and kept up with," he said. "... I assure you the cost of remediating a network or abating a ransomware or hacking threat is much more expensive than what it costs to ensure the cost of your own network."

Town recommends for companies to close any gaps now by hunting threats on their network, as they may have already been hacked but not know it yet.

