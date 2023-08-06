 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
601 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
COWAN, CULLMAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE,
FLORENCE, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG,
MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS, RAINSVILLE, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE,
SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, TUSCUMBIA,
AND WINCHESTER.

Customs officers seize illegal rooster blades used in cockfighting rings

  • Updated
  • 0
Customs officers seize illegal rooster blades used in cockfighting rings

Customs officers seized rooster blades in Laredo, Texas. US Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly 100 illegal rooster blades used for cockfighting at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Texas.

 US Customs and Border Protection

(CNN) — US Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly 100 illegal rooster blades used for cockfighting at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Texas Thursday.

Customs officers searched a truck and found six packages containing 96 rooster blades, according to a Customs and Border Protection news release. The blades, shaped like curved ice picks, are often tied to roosters’ legs during fights and are so sharp, they’ve even killed people.

Officials seized the blades and fined the driver $500, according to the release.

The blades are prohibited in the US under a law preventing buying, selling or transporting sharp instruments used in animal fighting ventures, according to Customs and Border Protection. Cockfighting itself is also illegal in the US.

“Cockfighting is an inhumane, age-old practice that is primarily associated to other illegal activities such as gambling and trafficking,” said Alberto Flores, director of the Laredo Point of Entry.

Drug cartels have actually used cockfighting operations to distribute illegal drugs in the US, according to the Humane Society.

Cockfighting, when two roosters are forced to fight one another for gambling or entertainment, usually results in the death of one or both birds. The birds are often injected with steroids and adrenaline boosting drugs and kept in isolation before fights, which can result in injuries including punctured lungs, broken bones and pierced eyes, according to the Humane Society.

“CBP aims to prevent these acts of animal cruelty with this seizure, which aides in the protection and welfare of these animals.” Flores said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you