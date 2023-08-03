Custom back to school sneakers for local students

Today Decatur City schools kicked off their school year. Thanks to local artist, Casey Hughes, twenty students are walking in with brand new customized Nike shoes.
Hughes’ tradition of painting customized sneakers for his kids led him to launch ‘Kommunity Kicks’ to do the same for kids in need.
Hughes said, “It’s just a way to give them the confidence that can’t be bought. The first day of school is challenging for a lot of kids, especially if they can’t afford to get something. So this is a way to kick it up a notch and let them know, hey you're somebody, not that the shoes make that, but let's face it it's part of our reality and society.”
The best part is that every kid is able to specifically design their shoes with 'Kommunity Kicks' allowing their creativity to shine.
“It just boils down to confidence and it really gives them the artistic ability because they come in and help us design the shoes, so it's really just a sense of ownership and confidence, " said Hughes.
'Kommunity Kicks' not only gave out these twenty pairs of custom shoes but they also took the younger siblings of the recipients shopping to pick out a pair as well.