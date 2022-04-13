Current COVID-19 numbers in Alabama

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Jackson, northeastern Marshall, southeastern Madison, central DeKalb and southeastern Franklin Counties through 1015 PM CDT... At 930 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near South Pittsburg to near Skyline to near Owens Cross Roads. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Scottsboro, Bridgeport, Stevenson, Owens Cross Roads, Hollywood, Powell, Grant, Skyline, Gurley and Section. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central Alabama. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH