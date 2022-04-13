Current COVID-19 numbers in Alabama

The latest COVID-19 numbers in Alabama holding steady with a 2.8 positivity rate.
That positivity rate really hasn't changed much in the past week or two, according to Alabama Department of Public Health District Medical Officer Dr. Wes Stubblefield.
He says it's a positive sign, but that doesn't mean the threat of COVID-19 is gone for good.
"If you think back to where we were in mid-January, we were seeing hundreds and hundreds of cases per day, thousands per week," Dr. Stubblefield said. "We had thousands of people in the hospital. We had people on ventilators, including children and pregnant women."
Thankfully COVID-19 numbers are much lower now than they were when the Omicron variant was spreading rapidly.
Currently, there are about 70 COVID-19 inpatients across the state, Dr. Stubblefield says.
Six are kids.
They're all believed to be infected with BA.2, which is a subvariant of Omicron.
Huntsville Hospital data released on Wednesday shows 14 COVID-19 patients.
The COVID-19 dashboard is showing all but one county in Alabama at a moderate to low risk of community transmission.
"It's always to important to remember that many, many people have suffered and died because of this disease" Dr. Stubblefield said.
Dr. Stubblefield says with COVID the key now is to get the virus to a point where it's in some ways manageable.
"Instead of having it sort of run our lives," Dr. Stubblefield said. "I think we're getting closer. We've learned so much about this. We have treatment tools now. We know the vaccine is effective."
To date, Dr. Stubblefield says 50% of people in Alabama have had two doses of the vaccine.
That number doesn't include people who've had a booster shot.