Culver’s opening soon in Decatur

If you’re in Decatur and craving Butterburgers, frozen custard and Wisconsin cheese curds, you’ll soon be able to get them and much, much more.
They’ll be at the newest location of Culver’s, set to open at 2009 6th Ave. SE in Decatur. Franchise owners hope to have the restaurant open by the end of May.
Signs went up on the building this week, and interviews for crew members start next week.
Interested in a job there? Check for openings here and here
And get a look at all the food, drinks and treats Culver’s offers here
