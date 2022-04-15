 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 15.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 AM CDT Friday was 15.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
late Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Culver’s opening soon in Decatur

  • Updated
  • 0
Culver's sign installation in Decatur

Culver's sign installation in Decatur (Image from Team Fivefold Facebook page)

If you’re in Decatur and craving Butterburgers, frozen custard and Wisconsin cheese curds, you’ll soon be able to get them and much, much more.

They’ll be at the newest location of Culver’s, set to open at 2009 6th Ave. SE in Decatur. Franchise owners hope to have the restaurant open by the end of May.

Signs went up on the building this week, and interviews for crew members start next week.

Interested in a job there? Check for openings here and here

And get a look at all the food, drinks and treats Culver’s offers here

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates on the opening.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

