Cullman woman killed in Saturday night crash

  Updated
A Cullman woman was killed Saturday night in a multi-vehicle crash.

Savannah D. Hamilton, 25, was fatally injured when the 2015 Hyundai Sonata she was driving struck a 2014 Nissan Sentra and then collided head-on with a 2020 Ford Edge, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger in the Edge were taken to Cullman Regional Medical Center for treatment. No one was injured in the Sentra.

The crash happened about 10:47 p.m. Saturday on Alabama 69 near the 251 mile marker, about five miles east of Cullman.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

