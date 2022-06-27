Cullman veteran volunteered to train soldiers in Ukraine. Now back home, he shares what it was like

After seeing the violence in Ukraine, many veterans felt a calling to go help. Now, a veteran from Cullman is sharing his experience volunteering for the fight.
Sean Schofield returned home two weeks ago, after helping Ukrainians defend their country for months. He said in his eyes, what's happening there isn’t war — it’s terrorism, and that’s what drove him to travel from Cullman to Ukraine, to help defend a country that’s not even his.
“It was pretty evident real quick there that it wasn’t going to be just a normal war,” Schofield said. “It wasn’t going to be a war, period, it was just going to be more of a terrorist action.”
He arrived in Europe in late March with no contacts or information on how to join the fight, but he quickly realized his previous military training could be used to help others.
“They didn’t have any training whatsoever, so you roll in there and you literally got to start from the ground up, with your basic weapons safety rules, ‘this is the dangerous end’ and ‘don’t point it at nothing you don’t want to shoot,’” Schofield said.
Civilians with no military training had to learn quickly, and Schofield was there to help. It was intense, but his soldiers were eager to learn, as it’s their country on the line.
And though the Ukrainians might not have the same military background as the Russians, they have something Schofield said is even more valuable: a passion for their homeland.
“Fighting against a person who’s defending their home is a very, very difficult battle to win,” he said.
Schofield said the Ukrainians are just like Americans in the sense that they love freedom and are proud of their country. He described the rolling hills of Ukraine as similar to the greenery in Cullman.
However, it is a country under attack, and Americans should be prepared for the gruesome reality of war if they’re thinking of volunteering.
“If you don’t have active combat experience, meaning you have not been in a gunfight before and you don’t have that experience, they don’t want you,” Schofield said. “They’ve got plenty of people without experience.”
Schofield was able to return home from helping the fight, but other Alabamians haven’t been so lucky. Earlier this month, two other veterans — Andy Huynh of Trinity and Alex Drueke of Tuscaloosa — were designated missing.
Photos and videos have since been released that show them in Russian custody. There are ongoing efforts at the state, federal and international levels to bring them home, including from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has called the two men heroes and pledged to fight for their safe return.
Joy Black, Huynh’s fiancée, said Huynh was determined to help Ukraine fight, just as Schofield was.
“Even though I’m clearly very worried about him and have been since he left, you know, it’s a good cause and he just felt so strongly to go help these people,” she said.
Schofield said the recordings of them in custody are actually a good thing, but he can only imagine what Huynh and Drueke are going through.
Black said she’s trying to focus on the positive as she waits for news and holding out hope for Huynh’s safe return.