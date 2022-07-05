Cullman Police searching for missing woman last seen July 4

Cullman Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a woman last seen Monday afternoon in Cullman.
Freida Weisheit Stidham is a 69-year-old white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.
Stidham may have a condition that impairs her judgment, according to police.
She was last seen about 1 p.m. Monday in a pink shirt with the word "Nana" on it and green shorts.
She was in the area of Cullman County Road 1518 at the time, but sightings have since been reported in Madison, Athens and Elkmont, as well as Ardmore and Pulaski in Tennessee.
Police believe she is traveling in a white 2000 Chevrolet Lumina with Alabama license plate 25CK512.
Anyone with information about Stidham's current whereabouts is asked to call 256-735-2425 or 911.