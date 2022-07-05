 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Cullman Police searching for missing woman last seen July 4

Freida Weisheit Stidham

Freida Weisheit Stidham

Cullman Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a woman last seen Monday afternoon in Cullman. 

Freida Weisheit Stidham is a 69-year-old white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Stidham may have a condition that impairs her judgment, according to police.

She was last seen about 1 p.m. Monday in a pink shirt with the word "Nana" on it and green shorts. 

She was in the area of Cullman County Road 1518 at the time, but sightings have since been reported in Madison, Athens and Elkmont, as well as Ardmore and Pulaski in Tennessee.

Police believe she is traveling in a white 2000 Chevrolet Lumina with Alabama license plate 25CK512. 

Anyone with information about Stidham's current whereabouts is asked to call 256-735-2425 or 911.

