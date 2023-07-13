Cullman medical marijuana dispensary pleased license awarding process has been paused

Getting your hands on medical marijuana in Alabama is going to take more time.
On Monday, the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission voted Monday to delay handing out any medical marijuana licenses.
Joey Robertson, the president and CEO of Wagon Trail Med Serv in Cullman, said the commission made the right decision.
Wagon Trail Med Serv was not one of the 21 companies given a license, which Robertson said shocked him.
"I think all the blood left my body, at least it did for my brain for a few minutes," said Robertson. "We were really expecting to hear something positive that day."
Robertson said he has been at work since 2019, putting in hundreds of hours and $6 million into their facilities.
When he received his scores back, his facilities were the main target of criticism, a critique Robertson felt wasn't fair.
He said commission members never visited his facilities, instead he had to upload photos, which was a timely and ineffective process.
"So to get those compressed and uploaded, it did limit us to what we could put in that file for them to review," said Robertson.
However on Monday, the commission's decision to officially pause all awarding of licenses gave Robertson a new found hope.
The commission cited finding inconsistencies in their grading and, in part, due to facing multiple lawsuits.
"It takes a really big person, especially with all of the lights on them right now," said Robertson. "All the pressure that's on them to take the time and say we have an issue, we have to stop."
A timeline for when the commission awards licenses has not been said.
Robertson said he wants the commission to do a thorough review, but not have it drag on like other states.
"For the benefit of the patients in Alabama, I hope that they actually come out with conclusive answers shortly," said Robertson.
Receiving a license, Robertson said, would not only make all of his hard work worth it, but would also add a personal touch.
"I've had too many family members pass from cancer," said Robertson. "Very few have made it past 65, so I am ready for this to move forward."