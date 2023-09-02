Cullman man killed in early-Saturday morning wreck

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 24-year-old Maxwell W. Ratcliff of Cullman died in a single-car accident just after midnight Saturday.
Troopers said Ratcliff lost control of his 2021 Dodge Ram on Cullman County 107 before it ran off the road and struck a tree.
Ratcliff was taken to Cullman Regional Hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Two other passengers, 23-year-old Calvin A. McNabb and 24-year-old Cole D. MacDonald, both from Bremen, sustained injuries and were taken to area hospitals.
ALEA said the crash remains under investigation.