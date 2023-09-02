 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cullman man killed in early-Saturday morning wreck

  • 0
fatal crash web

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 24-year-old Maxwell W. Ratcliff of Cullman died in a single-car accident just after midnight Saturday. 

Troopers said Ratcliff lost control of his 2021 Dodge Ram on Cullman County 107 before it ran off the road and struck a tree. 

Ratcliff was taken to Cullman Regional Hospital where he later died of his injuries. 

Two other passengers, 23-year-old Calvin A. McNabb and 24-year-old Cole D. MacDonald, both from Bremen, sustained injuries and were taken to area hospitals. 

ALEA said the crash remains under investigation.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you