 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Cullman man facing several charges in connection to convenience store stabbing

  • Updated
  • 0
Timothy Michael Harris

Timothy Michael Harris

 

A Cullman man is is facing several charges after an incident on Friday in the Vinemont community.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to V&W Shell where an employee reported being stabbed.

The suspect, 27-year-old Timothy Michael Harris, of Cullman, was apprehended and charged with:

⁃ Motor Vehicle Theft

⁃ Robbery

⁃ Robbery

⁃ Burglary

⁃ FTA Disorderly Conduct

⁃ FTA Domestic Violence

⁃ FTA Domestic Violence

⁃ FTA Domestic Violence

⁃ FTA Domestic Violence

The sheriff’s office will be working in conjunction with the Cullman County District Attorney’s office throughout the investigation as additional charges may be filed.

“I am thankful for the quick response of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Investigators and Cullman Police Department to quickly locate and apprehend Mr. Harris. I want to thank the victim for their courage and assistance in identifying the suspect which lead to the arrest,” Sheriff Matt Gentry said.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com