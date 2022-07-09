Cullman man facing several charges in connection to convenience store stabbing

A Cullman man is is facing several charges after an incident on Friday in the Vinemont community.
The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to V&W Shell where an employee reported being stabbed.
The suspect, 27-year-old Timothy Michael Harris, of Cullman, was apprehended and charged with:
⁃ Motor Vehicle Theft
⁃ Robbery
⁃ Robbery
⁃ Burglary
⁃ FTA Disorderly Conduct
⁃ FTA Domestic Violence
⁃ FTA Domestic Violence
⁃ FTA Domestic Violence
⁃ FTA Domestic Violence
The sheriff’s office will be working in conjunction with the Cullman County District Attorney’s office throughout the investigation as additional charges may be filed.
“I am thankful for the quick response of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Investigators and Cullman Police Department to quickly locate and apprehend Mr. Harris. I want to thank the victim for their courage and assistance in identifying the suspect which lead to the arrest,” Sheriff Matt Gentry said.