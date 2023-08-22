 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 101 to 109 expected during the
afternoon and early evening hours.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence,
Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In Tennessee,
Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Cullman man convicted for sexually abusing 11-year-old child

  • Updated
  • 0
Thomas James Flint

Thomas James Flint

A Cullman man was convicted for sexually abusing a child.

Thomas James Flint, 41, was convicted of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 by a Morgan County jury on Aug. 15, according to the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office says, in June of 2018, a report was made to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office that Flint attempted to have sex with an 11-year-old child.

Following an investigation, the DA’s office says Flint was arrested on the charge for which he has now been convicted.

The DA’s office says the jury heard testimony from the child victim as well as investigators from the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office during the trial.

Flint testified in his own defense and denied the allegations, the DA’s office says.

The DA’s office says the jury convicted Flint after approximately an hour of deliberations.

“I appreciate the careful consideration of the jury in this case, and I am pleased that the victim was able to get closure,” said Assistant District Attorney Joe Lewis.

Flint is set for sentencing on Oct. 3 and is facing a maximum of 20 years in the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you