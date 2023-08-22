Cullman man convicted for sexually abusing 11-year-old child

A Cullman man was convicted for sexually abusing a child.
Thomas James Flint, 41, was convicted of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 by a Morgan County jury on Aug. 15, according to the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office.
The DA’s office says, in June of 2018, a report was made to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office that Flint attempted to have sex with an 11-year-old child.
Following an investigation, the DA’s office says Flint was arrested on the charge for which he has now been convicted.
The DA’s office says the jury heard testimony from the child victim as well as investigators from the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office during the trial.
Flint testified in his own defense and denied the allegations, the DA’s office says.
The DA’s office says the jury convicted Flint after approximately an hour of deliberations.
“I appreciate the careful consideration of the jury in this case, and I am pleased that the victim was able to get closure,” said Assistant District Attorney Joe Lewis.
Flint is set for sentencing on Oct. 3 and is facing a maximum of 20 years in the Alabama Department of Corrections.