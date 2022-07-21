 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Cullman man charged with hit and run that injured girl in Morgan County

  • 0
Logan Isaac Puckett

Logan Isaac Puckett

A Cullman man is accused of hitting a girl in Morgan County with his car, then fleeing the scene.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home on Powell Chapel Road about 10 p.m. Tuesday, where they found an injured female juvenile.

The sheriff's office said she was taken by helicopter to Huntsville Hospital and is expected to recover from her injuries. 

Meanwhile, a search began for the vehicle and driver who hit her. The sheriff's office said Falkville Police and sheriff's office deputies found the vehicle and driver — 21-year-old Logan Isaac Puckett — at Love's Travel Center near Interstate 65 in Falkville.

Puckett is charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident with injury. Bond was set at $2,500.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you