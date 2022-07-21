Cullman man charged with hit and run that injured girl in Morgan County

A Cullman man is accused of hitting a girl in Morgan County with his car, then fleeing the scene.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home on Powell Chapel Road about 10 p.m. Tuesday, where they found an injured female juvenile.
The sheriff's office said she was taken by helicopter to Huntsville Hospital and is expected to recover from her injuries.
Meanwhile, a search began for the vehicle and driver who hit her. The sheriff's office said Falkville Police and sheriff's office deputies found the vehicle and driver — 21-year-old Logan Isaac Puckett — at Love's Travel Center near Interstate 65 in Falkville.
Puckett is charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident with injury. Bond was set at $2,500.