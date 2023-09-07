Cullman County Sheriff: Deputy, employee die in murder-suicide in Orange Beach

A Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputy and another employee are dead after what officials are calling a murder-suicide in Orange Beach.
The office learned of the deaths after being contacted by the Orange Beach, Alabama, Police Department early Thursday, according to Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry.
In a statement, Gentry said an apparent argument ended with Deputy Kenneth Booth drawing his weapon and killing the victim.
“The victim was also an employee of the sheriff’s office and the two were involved in a dating relationship. Booth then turned the weapon on himself, taking his life,” Gentry said.
The Orange Beach department continues to investigate the incident.
In his statement, Gentry identifies the victim only as “Lexi.”
Gentry’s full statement:
“Our family here at the sheriff’s office is devastated. We are all in shock and saddened to our very core. Our hearts go out to the families of all those involved. I would ask that everyone join me in praying for the families, and for everyone here at the sheriff’s office.
“Lexi has been a part of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office since she was 16. She was a charter member in our Youth Leadership Academy, and was involved in every one after that – either as a participant, or coach.
“There are not enough words to express what she and her family mean to me. I am literally heartbroken. I feel like Lexi is one of my own kids.”