Cullman County sex offender charged with illegal gun possession

A federal grand jury has charged a registered sex offender living in Cullman County with illegal firearm possession, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Mickey French.
Edward Olin Jones, 66, of Hanceville was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to the indictment, on March 16, Jones unlawfully possessed a Smith & Wesson .38 Special revolver, a Röhm .22 caliber revolver, a Winchester 12-gauge shotgun, a Weatherby .300 Weatherby Magnum rifle, a Remington .300 Winchester Magnum rifle, and a Remington .22 caliber rifle. Jones is prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior felony convictions.
Jones was convicted on sodomy and sexual abuse of a child charges in December 2017 in Jefferson County. His victim was 8 years old, according to the Alabama Sex Offender Registry.
Jones faces up to 10 years in prison on the firearms possession charge.