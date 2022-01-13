 Skip to main content
Cullman County schools move to remote learning due to staff illnesses

Schools in the Cullman County system will hold classes remotely on Friday due primarily to the number of teachers and staff who are sick.

In its announcement, the system said teachers and staff who are not sick still will report to work on Friday.

Students will return Tuesday. Schools are closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.

“After-school events will be allowed to continue because this dismissal is due to not having enough teachers and staff to operate during the school day,” according to the release.

