Cullman County man waives extradition in Massachusetts murder case

A Cullman County man signed a waiver of extradition to Massachusetts in the nearly 34-year-old murder of an 11-year-old girl.
Massachusetts authorities are making arrangements to transport Marvin McClendon from the Cullman County jail on a fugitive from justice charge in the cold case murder.
The Bremen man was arrested Wednesday for the 1988 stabbing murder of Melissa Tremblay, who's body was found in a rail yard.
"The fact that this investigation was able to come to fruition after all these years and all the countless hours put in to trying to identify the suspect is tremendously satisfying and gratifying," said Carrie Kimball of the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.
Once McClendon arrives in Massachusetts, he will go before a judge for an arraignment hearing. Prosecutors will then push to keep the 74-year-old murder suspect jailed without bond while his case is presented to a grand jury.
McClendon lived in Massachusetts at the time of Tremblay's death. He retired as a corrections officer there in 2002. Court records in Alabama show he has had a home address listed in Cullman County since at least 2007.