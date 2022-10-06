Cullman County man charged with multiple sex crimes in Morgan County

A Cullman County man has been arrested for multiple sex crimes in Morgan County.
Robert William Schneider, 62, of Baileyton is charged with rape, sodomy, incest and sexual abuse of a child under 12.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the charges stem from a 2020 report that was investigated by the sheriff's office, Morgan County Department of Human Resources, the Morgan County Child Advocacy Center and the Morgan County District Attorney's Office.
He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on Thursday with bond set at $250,000.