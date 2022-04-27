Cullman County man charged in decades-old stabbing death of 11-year-old Massachusetts girl

A Cullman County man is locked up and facing charges for a child's murder nearly 34 years ago in Massachusetts.
Marvin "Skip" McClendon was taken from his home in Bremen Tuesday night after evidence led Essex County, Massachusetts, investigators to him.
He is accused of stabbing 11-year-old Melissa Ann Tremblay to death in September 1988. Her body was found dumped in a railway yard. Postmortem, her body was run over by a train car causing her left leg to be amputated, officials said.
The day before her body was found, Melissa had accompanied her mother and mother’s boyfriend to the LaSalle Social Club in Lawrence, Massachusetts. While her mother and mother’s boyfriend remained inside the club, Melissa played in the adjacent neighborhoods and was last seen by a railroad employee and pizza delivery driver during the late afternoon hours.
That night, Melissa’s mother and mother’s boyfriend frantically searched the area then reported her missing to the Lawrence Police.
Massachusetts prosecutors say McClendon, a retired corrections officer, had been a person of interest in this case for a long time.
It’s unclear when McClendon moved to Alabama, but court records show he has traffic tickets going back to 2007 where he listed a home address in Bremen.
The Essex County district attorney says authorities never gave up on finding Melissa's killer.
"I can't say if he was surprised when he was interviewed in Alabama,” said Jonathan Blodgett.
“I will tell you that he has been a person of interest for a period of time. So, I can't speculate if he was surprised or not. We believe we have the right man.”
McClendon is charged as a fugitive from justice for Melissa's murder.
He is set to be arraigned Thursday in Cullman County.