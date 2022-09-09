Cullman Co. sheriff details jail plan if ordered to house Casey White, disputes quote from motion

The Cullman County sheriff is speaking out after what he says is a misrepresentation of his stance on capital murder suspect Casey White being housed in his county jail.
Defense attorneys are asking a judge to have White moved from state prison to the Cullman County jail so that they can better prepare for White's upcoming trial. In their motion, they said Sheriff Matt Gentry "is ready and willing to house Mr. White." (Read more here.)
In a statement Friday evening, Gentry disputed the quote, saying it's incorrect and makes the sheriff's office appear as if it is "eagerly seeking to house Mr. White."
Gentry said he did speak with Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton and White's legal team, and he expressed that if the judge orders White to be moved to the Cullman County jail, the Cullman County Sheriff's Office will make sure White is well guarded.
"He will be kept in solitary confinement 23 hours a day, only being allowed 1 hour in the exercise yard while still under guard, as mandated by law," Gentry's statement reads.
White is also facing charges related to a previous escape attempt from the Lauderdale County Jail that ended with his recapture in Indiana and the death of the jailer who left with him, Vicky White.
Gentry emphasized that the safety of Cullman County citizens remains his first priority, but the sheriff's office is willing to assist fellow officers so that White can "have his day in court."
"Detention Deputies at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office guard dangerous criminals everyday," Gentry said. "If the judge does order Mr. White to be housed here, these deputies will continue to show the same professionalism and care toward our citizens to make sure they are protected."
The motion from White's defense team noted that Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly and Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton do not oppose White's transfer to the Cullman County Detention Center.
White's capital murder trial is due to begin Dec. 12. He is charged with capital murder for the 2015 death of Connie Ridgeway in Lauderdale County.