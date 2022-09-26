Cullman Co. man charged with repeatedly pretending to be drug agent, Alabama trooper at bars, clubs

A Cullman County man who allegedly spent years lying about a law enforcement career in bars across multiple counties is now looking at a different set of bars in the Marshall County Jail.
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said it first began receiving complaints about 39-year-old Alvaro Jimenez of Baileyton in 2019, when citizens in the Arab area reported Jimenez identifying himself as an undercover drug agent.
However, the sheriff's office said a lack of evidence meant Jimenez wasn't arrested until January of this year, and that was for a warrant out of Elmore County.
He was charged there with impersonating a peace officer and unlawful imprisonment after he pulled a woman over while wearing Elmore County Sheriff's Office gear. An affidavit about the incident says he performed a field sobriety test on the woman, started to follow her home, then pulled her over again and handcuffed her.
When he noticed a child in the victim's car, he told her to find someone else to get the child and that he would return to the scene in 45 minutes to take her to jail. After he left, the affidavit says, the victim called the Elmore County Sheriff's Office to report the exchange.
The sheriff's office said complaints in Marshall County began again about a month ago. This time, Jimenez was identifying himself as a state trooper, a Cullman County deputy and an undercover drug agent — and even going so far as to claim he'd been shot "a number of times" in the line of duty, according to the sheriff's office.
Marshall County sheriff's deputies arrested Jimenez on Friday. When arrested, he had a badge, strobe lights, a holster and ammunition, but no weapon, according to the sheriff's office.
Jimenez is charged with impersonating a peace officer. He was booked into the Marshall County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.
The sheriff's office thanked the Marshall County District Attorney's Office, Arab Police Department and Albertville Police Department for their assistance in the case.