Cullman Co. inmate back in custody after not returning from temporary release

A Cullman County inmate is back in custody after he did not return from a granted temporary release.
According to the Cullman County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Adam Baldwin was granted a temporary release to attend a family funeral.
He was allowed to leave custody on May 1 at 8:00 a.m. and was supposed to return that same day by 6:00 p.m.
Baldwin did not return by the court ordered time and was charged with escape.
On May 2, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office says it located Baldwin and returned him to the Cullman County Jail where he remains with no bond.
Baldwin, of Blountsville, was arrested in early April for theft of property.