Cruel cold

** Freeze Warning in effect Saturday Morning 1 AM - 9 AM**
Under mostly clear skies, temperatures fell to the low 30s overnight. We'll remain chilly throughout the rest of Saturday. Clouds overhead accompanied by cold, arctic air will limit our heating capabilities.
The sunshine returns Sunday although temperatures will only reach the 40s. Morning lows will be brutal as temperatures drop to the mid 20s overnight with wind chill values between 15 and 25. Be certain to protect plants, pets and pipes.
The cold will stay near through early next week. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 12AM to 11AM Sunday and 9PM Sunday to 10AM Monday. A hard freeze will be likely both Saturday night and Sunday night with forecast lows in the mid 20s.
Temperatures will gradually warm next week, eventually reaching the upper 70s next Thursday and Friday. A few showers will be possible next Wednesday, but a better chance at showers and storms will arrive next weekend.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. Wind: NW 5-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Clearing takes place. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind: N 10-15 MPH.