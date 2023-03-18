 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM CDT
SUNDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM CDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures at or close to 32 degrees are expected to
occur this morning for most locations. Colder conditions are
anticipated for Sunday morning and again for Monday morning
across the area. For the Freeze Warning for tonight into Sunday
morning, sub-freezing temperatures generally in the low to mid
20s are expected. For Sunday evening into Monday morning, sub-
freezing temperatures mainly in the low 20s are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...The Freeze Warning for this morning runs until 9 AM CDT.
For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 11 AM
CDT Sunday. For the third Freeze Warning, from 9 PM Sunday to 10
AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Confidence is high that sub-freezing
temperatures down into the low to mid 20s will occur tonight
into Sunday morning and again from Sunday evening into Monday
morning. Wind chill temperatures in the low to mid teens are
possible on Sunday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Cruel cold

  • Updated
  • 0
Frost and Freeze Forecast

** Freeze Warning in effect Saturday Morning 1 AM - 9 AM**

Under mostly clear skies, temperatures fell to the low 30s overnight. We'll remain chilly throughout the rest of Saturday. Clouds overhead accompanied by cold, arctic air will limit our heating capabilities.

The sunshine returns Sunday although temperatures will only reach the 40s. Morning lows will be brutal as temperatures drop to the mid 20s overnight with wind chill values between 15 and 25. Be certain to protect plants, pets and pipes.

The cold will stay near through early next week. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 12AM to 11AM Sunday and 9PM Sunday to 10AM Monday. A hard freeze will be likely both Saturday night and Sunday night with forecast lows in the mid 20s.

Temperatures will gradually warm next week, eventually reaching the upper 70s next Thursday and Friday. A few showers will be possible next Wednesday, but a better chance at showers and storms will arrive next weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. Wind: NW 5-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clearing takes place. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind: N 10-15 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores