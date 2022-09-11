Crucial red-zone fumble mars Mariota's debut as Falcons QB

ATLANTA (AP) - A crucial red-zone fumble by Marcus Mariota spoiled his debut as Atlanta’s starter and set up another blown big lead for the Falcons.
The loss provided a painful reminder of Atlanta’s past as it tries to launch a new era with Mariota at quarterback. The Falcons led 23-10 when Mariota lost a fumble at the Saints 5 in the third quarter.
Even though New Orleans failed to immediately capitalize on the turnover, it was a lost opportunity for Atlanta to put the game away.
The Falcons were outscored 17-3 from there and lost their season opener 27-26.