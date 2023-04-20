Crow, comeback lead Trash Pandas to 5-3 victory

Starter Coleman Crow had a career night on the mound and the Rocket City Trash Pandas rallied in the middle innings to erase an early deficit for a 5-3 win over the Biloxi Shuckers on Thursday night at Toyota Field.
The win improves the Trash Pandas’ record to 8-4 through the first couple weeks of the season heading into the second half of their six-game series with the Shuckers.
Crow got off to a quick start in the first, striking out the side to begin the game. The Trash Pandas got him a lead in the bottom half, with Livan Soto coming home on a fielder’s choice ground out from Orlando Martinez to open the scoring.
Biloxi responded to take the lead in the top of the second. Zavier Warren began the inning with a double to right. Noah Campbell followed with a long two-run homer to right, putting the Shuckers ahead 2-1. The home run snapped a streak of 12 scoreless innings for Crow to begin the season. In the fourth, Biloxi added one more on Carlos Rodriguez’s RBI single to score Campbell, who reached with a two-out double.
Crow got out of a jam in the fifth to strand a runner on third. Trailing 3-1, the Trash Pandas offense went to work to turn the game around in the bottom half. Soto got the rally started with a bunt single. Edgar Quero walked, and Martinez reached on an error to load the baes with one out. Tucker Flint tied the game by hitting a sharp ground ball inside the first base line for a two-run double. Jeremiah Jackson then crushed his first hit of the season, a double to the gap in right center for a 5-3 Trash Pandas lead.
Crow (W, 2-0) ended his start with a dominant top of the sixth, retiring the side in order with a couple strikeouts and a ground out. He finished a brilliant start with a career-high 12 strikeouts in six innings, allowing three runs on four hits without issuing a walk to earn his second consecutive win.
Luke Murphy was first out of the bullpen and got the first out in the seventh before leaving with a runner on first and one out. Kenyon Yovan entered and got out of the inning with one pitch, inducing a double play from Freddy Zamora to keep the Trash Pandas up 5-3.
Yovan returned in the eighth and struck out the side in order, wrapping up a nice relief outing with a 98-mile-per-hour fastball to strike out Jackson Chourio for the third out.
Closer Ben Joyce issued a leadoff walk in the ninth. With the tying run at the plate, the Shuckers couldn’t get closer, as Joyce (S, 2) got two ground outs and a fly out to end the game and earn his second save of the season.
At the plate, Soto went 2-for-4 with two runs scored while Flint and Jackson each drove in a pair in the victory.
The Trash Pandas (8-4) continue their series with the Shuckers (6-6) with on Friday night. First pitch at Toyota Field is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY 31.6, This TV.