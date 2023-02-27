Crossville teacher, coach jailed for sex crimes involving student

A soccer coach and teacher at Crossville High School is out on $300,000 bond after being charged with multiple sex crimes.
Issac Dismuke, 28, of Fort Payne was booked into the DeKalb County Jail about 1:49 p.m. Monday on two counts of school employee having sex with a student and two counts of second-degree rape.
He was released from the jail about 7:30 p.m. Monday, records show.
Dismuke, a 2012 graduate of Crossville High, was hired by the school as an English and foreign languages teacher in July 2021. He was also the head boys soccer coach, leading the team to the state semifinals in 2022.
The school did not have Dismuke listed on its website as a faculty member or head soccer coach Monday.