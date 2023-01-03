Crossville High mourns deaths of senior, recent graduate in separate Marshall County crashes

Two teenagers were killed in separate wrecks in Marshall County, just hours apart.
One of the teenagers has been identified as 18-year-old Dawson Lasseter, a recent graduate of Crossville High School who went on to join the Marine Corps, according to the school's principal.
The other teen was 17 years old and a senior at Crossville High, the principal said. Authorities have not publicly identified that student due to their age.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the 17-year-old was driving on Alabama 168, about 5 miles east of Boaz, when their vehicle collided with a a second vehicle. The wreck happened about 9:15 p.m. Sunday.
Early Monday morning, the Marshall County Coroner's Office reported a fatal wreck in the 300 block of South Hambrick Street in Albertville. The office later said Lasseter was the 18-year-old killed in the crash.
As their classmates, teachers and others in the community continue to mourn their deaths, Crossville High announced it would be postponing Tuesday night's basketball games against Valley Head High School.
The principal said grief counselors would also be available at Crossville High for those who needed them.
Both crashes remain under investigation.