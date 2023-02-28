Crossville community keeping quiet after teacher accused of sex crimes involving student

A Crossville High School teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.
Issac Dismuke was arrested Monday afternoon after a DeKalb County grand jury indicted him for three counts of sexual contact with a student and two counts of second-degree rape.
Dismuke is out on bond after his arrest and, according to a statement from DeKalb County Schools, on administrative leave while the investigation continues.
He is also barred from stepping foot on any school campuses in the district until further notice.
Dismuke was a graduate of Crossville High School and was hired in 2021 to teach English and foreign languages, as well as coach the boys soccer team.
It's unclear at this time if he has an attorney or when he will next appear in court.
In the meantime, the Crossville community is saying a lot by not saying much at all. No one wanted to speak publicly with WAAY 31, but many in the small, tight-knit community have been talking privately about what some refer to as "the scandal."
Many refused to speak publicly because they knew Dismuke's family and did not want to make waves in a messy situation. But of the local residents who spoke off-camera with WAAY 31, many agree the situation is upsetting and that kids should feel safe at school.
This is the third known incident of sexual contact between an authority figure and a student in DeKalb County in the past two years.