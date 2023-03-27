Cross country students create 5k race for head coach suffering from Parkinson's

Decatur High School students are looking to raise awareness with a big 5k run after their cross country coach Richard Doke was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
Coach Doke has been coaching cross country at Decatur High School for20 years.
A little over two years ago, he was diagnosed with the incurable disease.
However, that didnt stop his players from wanting to honor him. They say he’s a man who means so much to them and someone who has given plenty to the city of Decatur.
"The lord has a purpose for this. It’s not the end of the road for me it’s just the beginning of a new road," said coach Doke.
Coach Doke says three and a half years ago on his way back from a hike it took him six hours to come down the mountain he hiked after experiencing health problems.
After going through a series of tests for a little over a year, doctors diagnosed him with Parkingson’s.
The news rocked the world of his athletes.
"It made me so sad. Kind of upset that everything we had known with him was probably going to be changing just because of the diagnosis. It kind of destroyed me a little bit on the inside it broke my heart," said Wyatt Jones, a senior on the cross country team.
Jones, along with cross country teammate Sam Hellebrand are both seniors at Decatur High School .
Once they found out about the diagnosis, they quickly sprung into action.
“About a month after, the idea came about with me Wyatt and a few others of the seniors that year, that we wanted to do some thing for coach Doke to give back and help out and really just honor someone who has done so much for his community," said Hellebrand.
The 5k race is to not only honor coach Doke, but also the millions of americans who have this incurable disease.
Over the past year, Jones and Hellebrand have been working diligently to manifest this race. They hope this 5k race becomes an annual event.
"For the past four years of high school, he’s been there when i needed to ask for anything. If I have any questions, even if I just need someone to talk to, coach Doke has always been there for me," said Jones.
“We love coach Doke. He’s done so much and we just wanted to help give," said Hellebrand.
Running for Rick will be Saturday May 20th, beginning at 8 am at Point Mallard.
The goal is to raise money for research and awareness for a man who has helped change lives of many, like Jones and Hellebrand.
"They are just unique one-of-a-kind type of guys. They’re going to work hard. They do the same thing in the classroom as they do in their sport they work hard they plan hard they make goals and work towards that," said coach Doke.
If youre interested in running in the race visit the website here.